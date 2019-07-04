Traffic, parking to be enforced at 4th Fest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As area residents begin to celebrate the 4th of July, Jonesboro police say they will be patrolling I-555 and Dan Avenue at 4th Fest Wednesday evening to make sure all vehicles are parked in designated parking lots.
Jonesboro police said people will not be able to park on the shoulders, median, ramps or rights of way of any state highway during the event.
The patrolling will be done for safety’s sake as well as making sure traffic flow is not interrupted, police said.
“You’re talking high speeds of traffic, that’s going to be in the area that may not be going to the show. So it’s a big risk just trying to cross those streets with that traffic moving that quickly, somebody could get hit or severely hurt by getting hit by a car that’s doing anywhere from 55 to 65,” Jonesboro Police Department Sgt. George Martin said.
Police will also be at both exits as soon as the show ends, to make sure people get to their vehicle safely and to get the crowd out of the area as soon as possible.
