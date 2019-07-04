Police locate vehicle connected to assault, possible abduction on Ocean Boulevard; investigation continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The vehicle connected to an assault and possible abduction early Thursday morning has been located, according to an online post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Police say the assault happened in the area of 17th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. It was not immediately known where the vehicle was located.
A witness on scene tells WMBF News he saw a woman being assaulted by several men, and then watched them force her into the backseat of a truck. He said he yelled at the men, asking them to put her down but he did not know if they had a gun.
The witness says he took the pictures below and called 911 to report the assault and possible abduction.
Police are working to identify the suspects and locate the victim. If you have any information, call Myrtle Beach police or your local law enforcement agency immediately.
