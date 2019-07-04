80-year-old Hayti man killed in 2 vehicle crash in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An 80-year-old Hayti, Missouri man has died after a crash in Pemiscot County on MO 84, one mile west of Caruthersville.
It happened on Wednesday, July 3 around 3:36 p.m. according to Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop E.
A preliminary crash investigation shows that a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Caruthersville man crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on driven by Duane Michie of Hayti.
Michie was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The driver and 25-year-old passenger in the other car received serious injuries and were also taken to an area hospital.
