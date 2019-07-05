Accident on Dan Avenue in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency responders are hard at work on Dan Avenue in Jonesboro.
According to Craighead County Emergency 911 Director Jeff Presley, an 18 wheeler got in an accident on Dan Avenue and Highway 63 near the interchange.
It was the only vehicle involved in that accident, but not the only accident to happen on the road.
According to Presley, onlookers trying to see what happened got into an accident as well.
Fire trucks and EMS are on the scene.
One lane has been blocked while emergency responders work.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take another route if possible.
