Craighead County deputies find two men with gunshots and arrest one

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Craighead County Deputies rushed to the scene of a shooting on Jan. 21.
Deputies headed to the 2700 block of Craighead County Road 342 and found two men with gunshot wounds.
During the investigation, they learned the incident actually started on the 100 block of Craighead Road 300.
According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies were told by the passenger in the vehicle with the two gunshot victims, they had gone to the first location to try and buy some marijuana. The passenger told deputies that a person met them at the door and said they should have called first because he had to leave.
The court documents said the passenger then said he witnessed 24-year-old Collin Blake Miller get in at least one of the vehicles in the driveway and take some items out of it.
At that time, the man in the house they had spoken with earlier, ran out of the house with a gun and began shooting at them.
Miller was one of the two people hit. The passenger then said he saw Miller throw the bag he had taken from the car in the ditch after they wrecked.
The responding deputy said he located a black bag, smaller bags and other items in the ditch.
Miller appeared in Craighead County District Court on Friday, July 5.
He is facing a charge for breaking or entering a vehicle.
Miller was released on his own recognizance with the stipulation he enter Jump Start Ministries for rehabilitation.
His next court date is Aug. 30.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.