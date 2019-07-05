Major fire damage done to home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An afternoon fire does major structure damage to a Jonesboro home.
Jonesboro firefighters were dispatched to the 2200 block of Auburn Dale Cove off Woodsprings Road Friday, July 5.
According to Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller, when they arrived flames could be seen coming out of the home.
Chief Miller said while firefighters were inside the home several explosions went off in the back, forcing them to pull the firefighters out.
Miller said they then started using defensive attacks from the outside to knock the fire down and then went back inside the structure.
Six fire trucks responded to the scene.
Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone got outside, including the pets.
Chief Miller said they would remain at the home for a couple of hours to ensure all the hot spots were out.
The home unfortunately suffered major structure damage.
The cause of the fire and where it started is unknown at this time.
