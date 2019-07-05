Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (KAIT/NBC News) - A bald eagle was able to let freedom ring just in time for the fourth of July!
The young bird was released back into the wild in Pennsylvania.
The 12-week-old eagle fell out of its nest last month during a storm.
A local photographer found the young bird on the ground, unable to fly.
Tri-State Bird Rescue swooped in to save the bird.
Once the injury was treated and healed, the organization worked with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to release the bird back into the wild.
