Jerry Lawler’s former podcast partner accused of scamming fans

Lurie, feeling he had no other choice, finally reached out to Lawler on social media. When he didn’t hear anything back, he said he sent a certified letter to Lawler’s house. When he didn’t get a response, he got an attorney who sent another letter to Lawler, which said in part, “Please be advised that, because Mr. Moore acts as your agent with respect to the sale of your original artwork, you may be liable under Tennessee law for the failure to return Mr. Lurie’s payment.”