Jerry Lawler’s former podcast partner accused of scamming fans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerry Lawler’s former podcast partner is accused of scamming fans out of thousands of dollars. In an exclusive interview with WMC Action News 5, the King says he’s trying to make things right.
Jason Lurie is a Jerry Lawler super fan. So when Lawler's podcast partner, Glenn Moore, announced to fans on the show that they could buy original art created by the King, Jason didn't hesitate.
“Jerry is a phenomenal artist,” Lurie said. “So I asked, ‘how much’ and Glenn said, ‘$250.’ I said, ‘done!’”
Lawler turned a picture of Lurie’s young niece putting another child into a headlock into a drawing. Lurie says Moore sent pics of the wrestling legend working on the project, and posing with the finished art before it was presented to him. He loved it so much, he says he paid Moore $1,500 via PayPal to commission another piece of original art, a Lawler oil painting of his beloved cat, Bentley. But Lurie says months went by with no painting, no refund, just excuses from Moore.
“That’s when it all started going downhill,” said Lurie. “And I knew something wasn’t right.”
Lurie, feeling he had no other choice, finally reached out to Lawler on social media. When he didn’t hear anything back, he said he sent a certified letter to Lawler’s house. When he didn’t get a response, he got an attorney who sent another letter to Lawler, which said in part, “Please be advised that, because Mr. Moore acts as your agent with respect to the sale of your original artwork, you may be liable under Tennessee law for the failure to return Mr. Lurie’s payment.”
“I’m totally shocked by this behavior,” Lawler said during a phone interview with WMC Action News 5. “I mean, we did like 90 podcasts together over a period of years. This is a guy I thought was a friend and I trusted him. I’m certainly sorry this has happened.”
Lawler says Moore’s behavior changed after he lost his PR job in December. Moore, he says, promised to make amends, but has no money. Lawler wants his fans to know, he’ll fix this.
"We're gonna work to try to make this thing right," he said, "one way or another. Hopefully, we'll be able to get people's money back. If not, we'll get them the artwork they tried to buy."
Jason Lurie is now waiting for the King to come through.
"You know," he said getting emotional, "it's Jerry. I mean, he's my hero. And I just feel like I've been so duped. I've got a space in my house for an oil painting of my cat. Come on Jerry, help me out here."
Lurie said he used PayPal friends and family, as Moore told him to, and can’t get a refund through that payment option. Several other fans took to Lawler’s twitter account to say they also ordered artwork or autographed t-shirts from Moore, but never received them. Lawler says his attorney advised him to file a police report.
