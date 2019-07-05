JPD uses B.A.T. Mobile to help with sobriety checkpoints

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re out in Jonesboro Friday night, you might see JPD out with the B.A.T. Mobile.
Black River Technical College’s Breath Alcohol Testing mobile is the only one in the state, and one of only a dozen in the country.
Project instructor Ashley Boles said the B.A.T. Mobile allows officers to conduct sobriety checkpoints in a controlled environment.
“Arkansas has one of the highest DWI or impaired driving fatality rates, that’s one reason Arkansas is funded through this so we try to get out and try to help out as best we can,” said Boles.
The B.A.T. mobile is equipped to test impaired drivers for everything but a blood test.
Friday’s checkpoints are planned as part of the state’s DWI enforcement mobilization program.
