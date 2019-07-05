July fourth holiday wasn’t happy for everyone

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police headed to the scene of a party that apparently went south.
Officers headed to the 800 block of Amberwood Cove Friday, July 5 where a person had been reported with a gun.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were approached by several witnesses when they arrived on scene who pointed to 29-year-old Kelli Nicole Than as the person with the gun.
Than was sitting outside in front of the house at the time. Officers contacted the victim who said she lived with Than.
The victim said Than had gotten upset with her after a small party and ordered her out of the residence.
The report said while the victim was waiting for someone to come get her, Than pointed a gun at her.
The victim said when someone arrived to pick her up, she went outside and was followed by Than who pointed a pistol at her again.
Witnesses claimed when Than heard police were on the way, she then sat down in front of the residence.
Affidavit said officers located the firearm inside the garage and took Than into custody.
She appeared in Craighead County District Court on Friday afternoon.
Than is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Her bond was set at $1,500 and her next court date is Aug. 30.
