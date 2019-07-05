July 5: Warm and muggy start, showers possible later

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Friday, July 5:
Weather Headlines
It's a very warm and humid morning across Region 8.
Skies turned cloudy overnight but there's no rain on radar.
Today's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms, with highs near 90.
Our heat index may hit 100°F again.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Seven Americans, including a billionaire, died when their helicopter crashed on its way to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
A 98-year-old Region 8 veteran, awarded 5 bronze stars, commemorated the Fourth of July holiday by sharing his experience serving our country.
A former employee of Region 8 News was among those celebrating Independence Day by becoming a new citizen of the United States.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
