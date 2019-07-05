Local nonprofit starts “Christmas in July” to raise money for foster kids

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit in Region 8 is already raising money for Christmas presents for foster kids in their county.
The Greene County Foster Parent’s Association started their Christmas in July fundraiser Friday.
Each Friday in July, the group is holding an auction on their Facebook page for a donated item.
The president of the association, Nicole West, said they hope to give the kids in foster care a great Christmas experience.
“You’ve got a lot of kids that you want to give them toys and you want to give them clothes, and there’s a lot of things that go into it,” said West.
The auctions will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Friday in July.
All of the money raised with the auctions will go directly to funding the group’s Christmas party and giving the kids presents and clothes.
You can also donate at any time by visiting their Facebook page.
You can see what items are up for auction by visiting the Greene County Foster Parent’s Association Facebook page here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.