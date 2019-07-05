Man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) -Bono police responded to a scene that may have gotten out of hand.
An officer headed to the 100 block of Elizabeth in reference to a domestic disturbance.
When the officer pulled up, he noticed two women standing in the driveway of the residence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, they said they were there to get the personal belongings of the victim so she could move out.
The victim said while she was inside, 38-year-old Chad Snyder of Bono grabbed her by the neck and forced her out of the house before chasing her down the street.
The victim also said she tried to tell Snyder to stop but couldn’t breathe.
In the report, the officer said he could see the imprint of three fingers on the left side of the victim’s neck.
Snyder was taken into custody and appeared in Craighead County District Court on July 5.
The original charge he was facing was for domestic battery, but according to the report was changed to aggravated assault.
His bond was set at $2,500 and his next court date will be on Aug. 30.
A no-contact order was issued for Snyder and the victim.
