Police: Trash bandit bit Jonesboro woman on the leg

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman ended up in the doctor’s office on July 4 after a “bandit” bit her on the leg.
The 50-year-old woman told Officer Ashley Jackson she was outside in her yard on Tanglewood Drive the other night when she saw three raccoons rummaging through her trash can.
The woman said she “started to talk and ‘click’ to the raccoons,” the initial incident report.
One of the animals approached her and bit her on the right leg, just below the knee.
Thursday morning, the woman went to a local urgent care for treatment for two puncture wounds and bruising.
Jackson reportedly advised the woman about the behavior of raccoons, “and further explained it is best not to approach a wild animal, especially while they’re scavenging for food.”
According to the Humane Society of the United States, raccoons are considered a “primary carrier of the rabies virus.”
The woman told the officer the raccoons seemed to be in good health and were not doing anything out of the ordinary.
“At this time the raccoon is at large,” Officer Jackson stated.
