TRAFFIC ALERT: ArDOT closing highway to replace bridge

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) announced Friday it would close two miles of a Mississippi County highway for repairs.
Construction work on State Highway 181 south of Victoria will begin Monday, July 8, at 9 a.m.
Weather permitting, crews will close both lanes of the highway to replace a bridge.
The closure is expected to last six weeks.
To bypass the construction zone, motorists will be directed to use State Highway 140 on the southern end and State Highway 158 on the northern end to connect using Interstate 55.
