Family thanks community after nearly losing son

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some would have believed May 29 was Quinton Tate’s last day on earth. Quentin was involved in a collision with a truck while riding his bike.
His injuries were so severe he was airlifted to Memphis where he spent the next couple of months.
After two months in Memphis, he made a surprising recovery and he was welcomed home in July of that year.
Today, a little over a year later, his mother threw a “Thank You” party for the community.
“I thought for my birthday, I would do an event for him instead because he got a second chance at life,” Diane Tate said. “I’m doing this for the community because I want to thank them for the support.”
Tate had bounce houses, music and food available for everyone to enjoy.
She says that it was prayer and her Region 8 community that helped Quinton survive the hard times.
Quinton is fully mobile now and he enjoys working out at the gym.
He should be cleared to play basketball in the next month and he hopes to attend Mississippi State when he graduates high school.
