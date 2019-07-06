Jonesboro firefighters at scene of gas leak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters are at the scene of a gas leak in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Authorities got a call around 11 a.m. about the smell of gas coming from a back room at a building in the area.
No injuries were reported but officials are waiting the arrival of the gas company.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
