Jonesboro firefighters at scene of gas leak
Jonesboro firefighters are at the scene of a gas leak in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 6, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 12:12 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters are at the scene of a gas leak in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Authorities got a call around 11 a.m. about the smell of gas coming from a back room at a building in the area.

No injuries were reported but officials are waiting the arrival of the gas company.

