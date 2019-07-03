Longtime, former Ripley County, Mo. sheriff laid to rest

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A longtime, former sheriff of Ripley County passed away.
Nick Pepmiller, Jr., 86, passed away on Monday, July 1.
Visitation was Friday, July 5 at the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service followed at the Fairdealing Cemetery.
The Sikeston DPS, Doniphan PD, Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol all came to show their respects.
He retired after serving 12 years as the sheriff. Pepmiller was also a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Masters and the Missouri National Guard.
His niece Julia Fernandez told us when Pepmiller was sheriff, marijuana growth was at its peak in Missouri, with Ripley County leading the state in marijuana busts. She said he was labeled the “Sheriff of Marijuana County.”
She called him larger than life and said he was an accomplished man who took his role as sheriff very seriously.
