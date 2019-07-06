One dead in vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 167

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 6, 2019 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 10:07 AM

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed Friday evening in a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 167 in Independence County, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. July 5 on Highway 167, north of Batesville.

The report noted the person was walking southbound on Highway 167, when they attempted to cross the highway and were struck by a 2018 GMC Sierra, ASP said.

The report listed the victim as a minor.

The weather was rainy and the roads were wet at the time of the crash, ASP noted.

