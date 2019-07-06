War Memorial golf course to close this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The closing of a nearly 80-year-old golf course in the state’s capital city has golfers asking why but understanding the reasoning.
However, residents have worked to remind people of the history of the property and its history in Little Rock.
According to a report from Little Rock television KATV, the course is one of two city-owned golf courses in Little Rock that are closing - Hindman golf course closed in June.
City officials have said the closing is needed to close a $7 million budget deficit, KATV reported.
The park started as Fair Park in the early 1900′s, but the land was bought in 1923. The purchase led to a zoo, football stadium and golf course being built on the property.
Barry Whitbey of Conway said golf is a major reason people visit the park.
“You have a lot bad shots and you have that one really nice shot, so it makes it fun out here,” Whitbey told KATV.
A task force will be working for the next six months to create a plan to repurpose the golf course into a multi-purpose facility, KATV said.
However, a local historian, Scott Carter, said the history is important to maintain.
“The history of this park is just one chapter after another of different uses, different names, different configurations and so, I think as with so many others, parts of Little Rock history and Arkansas,” Carter said. “History, I guess, stay tuned for the next chapter."
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.