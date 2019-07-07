US up 2-0 in World Cup final

LYON, France (AP) - Rose Lavelle has put the United States up 2-0 against the Netherlands with a fine solo goal in the 69th minute.
The midfielder collected the ball some 30 meters out, advanced to the penalty area and skipped past defender Stefanie van der Gragt before planting a low shot past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.
She was mobbed as she dived into the arms of her teammates as she sprinted to the U.S. bench to celebrate.
Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring for the United States in the 61st minute with a penalty against the Netherlands.
Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the penalty following a video review showed that defender van der Gragt made a high challenge on striker Alex Morgan.
Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.
It was Rapinoe’s sixth goal, tying her with Morgan and England’s Ellen White at the top of the scoring charts.
The United States is seeking its fourth Women’s World Cup title.
The U.S. is the defending champion, while the Dutch women are appearing in their first World Cup final.
Both sides had narrow wins in the semifinals, with the U.S. beating a physical England team 2-1 and the Dutch needing extra time to overcome Sweden 1-0.
The finalists both have female coaches. Jill Ellis leads the United States and Sarina Wiegman is in charge of the Netherlands.
It's the first time since 2003 that two women have coached against each other in the final.
In the most recent meeting between the two teams, the U.S. won 3-1 at home in 2016.
