Pests, weeds to play major role in farmers’ future after flooding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - The recent flooding in Northeast Arkansas not only dropped rain into the region but has given farmers a pair of obstacles they must deal with as the farming season continues - pests and weeds.
According to a report from content provider Talk Business & Politics, an official with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture discussed the heavy rains, its changes in planting and the impact that both pests and weeds can have.
“The biggest issue with the rains and flooding is we’ve got late crops. The problems associated with late crops definitely include insect pressure,” University of Arkansas Extension Entomologist and professor Guy Lorenz said. " That’s particularly true with soybeans - that’s the crop we’re furthest behind in. By planting late, it allows insects to build up numbers and the bulk of our soybeans are in that situation. The stinkbugs, bollworms, loopers and the pests, the later you plant, the most exposure you have."
Lorenz said so far, officials have seen increased numbers of pests in soybeans and rice fields throughout the state.
However, he said cotton has seen less than normal insect activity, Talk Business & Politics reported.
