Pests, weeds to play major role in farmers’ future after flooding

“The biggest issue with the rains and flooding is we’ve got late crops. The problems associated with late crops definitely include insect pressure,” University of Arkansas Extension Entomologist and professor Guy Lorenz said. " That’s particularly true with soybeans - that’s the crop we’re furthest behind in. By planting late, it allows insects to build up numbers and the bulk of our soybeans are in that situation. The stinkbugs, bollworms, loopers and the pests, the later you plant, the most exposure you have."