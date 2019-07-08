Arkansas gas prices unchanged while national average rises

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices in the state of Arkansas remained unchanged the past week, while the national average ticked upward.
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey, gas prices in Arkansas remained at $2.35 per gallon.
That’s 4.2 cents lower than a month ago and 23.8 cents cheaper than what we paid last year.
However, the national average rose 2.3 cents in the last week to an average of $2.75/gallon.
It’s the second straight week the national average moved higher, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Energy market moves from the last few weeks as Iran remains a concern pushing oil higher as well as OPEC extending producing cuts and recent drawdowns in U.S. oil inventories,” were among the reasons he cited for the increase.
“Look for another week of gradual increases in gasoline prices,” DeHaan added. “But, without another round of clearly defined upside in oil prices, we may see this current upward trend begin to slowly fade away in the next few weeks.”
