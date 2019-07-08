Arkansas State tops SBC, Arkansas top 25 in Learfield Directors Cup standings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The final Learfield Director’s Cup standings are out for 2018-19, and Arkansas State is the highest ranking Sun Belt program.
The annual competition uses a points system based off results in NCAA Championships to determine the top athletic program in the nation. The Red Wolves success in men’s golf and men’s track and field lands them at 130th overall out of 295 schools. A-State won their first Sun Belt Golf Championship in April and played in NCAA Regionals in Louisville. Red Wolves track & field scored points off of Michael Carr & Carter Shell‘s success in Austin.
Arkansas notched a top 25 finish in the 2018-19 school year. The Razorbacks are 23rd overall & 7th in the SEC. The Hogs scored Learfield points in baseball, women’s golf, men’s golf, softball, women’s track and field, & men’s track and field.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.