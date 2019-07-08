Calif. quakes reminder of Heartland risk

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - The two major recent earthquakes that hit in southern California has some talking about our own risk in the Heartland.
Miner Police Chief James Buckley stated that he wants residents to use the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Thursday, July 4 and the 7.1 earthquake on Friday, July 5 in Ridgegrest, Ca. to serve as a reminder of the New Madrid Fault Line.
In a Facebook post, Chief Buckley states that no one can be 100 percent prepared for a major earthquake, but having a plan can go a long way in keeping your family safe.
“An earthquake here is when, not if,” said Buckley.
One source of information on how to prepare for a quake is through Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) website here and the USGS website here.
According to the USGS, the New Madrid Seismic Zone is the most seismically active area east of the Rocky Mountains.
Missouri and local emergency management agency officials said on average more than 200 earthquakes shake the New Madrid Seismic Zone each year. Many of those we don’t feel.
The Seismic Zone includes parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
With the threat of a large earthquake, which could happen at any moment, emergency agencies hold seminars to plan for a catastrophic event and to remind residents to make a plan of their own.
A summit to discuss earthquake response planning and strengthening community preparedness was hosted by the State Emergency Management Agency Wednesday, Feb. 20 in Sikeston.
Also recently, ‘Shaken Fury’, a week-long national exercise to help communities prepare their response to an earthquake, was held in Cape Girardeau. Participants in the exercise, during the week of June 4, ‘responded’ to a mock 7.7 magnitude earthquake scenario.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.