City officials work to clear up confusion about ordinance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -City officials will clarify a proposed truck weight ordinance after Jonesboro residents said they didn’t understand it.
According to a news release issued by Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin’s office, the ordinance in question is one that will limit weight and size requirements for large trucks and determining truck routes in Jonesboro’s city limits.
The release said the ordinance came up because of certain streets that see an excessive amount of heavy trucks hauling materials in a couple of areas in the city.
Keller’s Chapel Road has been a concern due to the increased amount of severe damage done by trucks on the road.
Jonesboro’s City Street Department is repairing and repaving part of the road because of this problem.
“We’ve recognized that we don’t have appropriate ordinances to prevent this from happening again, and we have to get that corrected,” Perrin said.
“But we want to get it right, too. So you can look for this ordinance to be amended.”
Mayor Perrin said he received calls from residents about the ordinance who were confused.
“I think we have a few things that are not clear,” Perrin said. “I think there is some confusion about what is and is not defined as a truck, for the purposes of this ordinance. Once we clear that up, I think people will like it.”
