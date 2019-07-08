County road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 8, 2019 at 9:21 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 9:21 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Highway Department will close County Road 114, between Highway 349 and Dan Avenue, to replace a bridge.

The road will be blocked to through traffic beginning Tuesday, July 9, according to a news release from County Judge Marvin Day’s office.

The project is expected to be completed within 30-45 days, weather permitting.

The bridge will remain closed until it is replaced.

Motorists should use caution in this area and expect detours.

