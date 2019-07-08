County road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Highway Department will close County Road 114, between Highway 349 and Dan Avenue, to replace a bridge.
The road will be blocked to through traffic beginning Tuesday, July 9, according to a news release from County Judge Marvin Day’s office.
The project is expected to be completed within 30-45 days, weather permitting.
The bridge will remain closed until it is replaced.
Motorists should use caution in this area and expect detours.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.