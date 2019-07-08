Deputies investigating dead dogs dumped along highway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mississippi County sheriff’s investigators want to know who’s dumping dogs along the highway.
Several deceased dogs have been found along Highway 150 and County Road 631 in the Gosnell and Yarbro areas, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies rescued a puppy found sleeping among the dead animals.
Anyone with information about the animals should contact the sheriff’s office at 870-658-2242 or Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867) to leave an anonymous tip.
