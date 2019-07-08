Four-year-old reported missing out of Lonoke County; police searching for mother

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas State Police reported a missing four-year-old out of Lonoke County Sunday and are now asking for the public’s help to find her.
According to a news advisory, Kensley Yeatman was taken by force from her temporary guardian’s home Sunday by her mother Stephanie Torres.
Torres is believed to be intoxicated and driving a White Mercedes C300 with an Arkansas license plate and number 864YIF. According to the advisory, Torres could be traveling to either Alabama or New Mexico.
Anyone with any information or anyone who sees Stephanie or Kensley can contact the Ward Police Department at 501-843-2340.
