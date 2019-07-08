Gafford agrees to rookie contract with Bulls

CHICAGO,Ill. (KAIT) - After a 21 point 10 rebound debut in Summer League action earlier this week, former Arkansas Razorback Daniel Gafford has agreed to his rookie contract with the Chicago Bulls.
The 38th overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft has agreed to a four-year, $6.1 million dollar rookie deal, with two guaranteed seasons.
Gafford had 8 points and 8 rebounds in his second Summer League game Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bulls take the floor again on Monday night at 8:30 on NBA TV.
