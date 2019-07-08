Heat dangers and tips for those who work outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the summer heat continues, companies that work outside have some natural dangers they need to be aware of.
With heat indexes reaching 106 degrees, companies are keeping workers on rotated breaks and filled with plenty of water.
Scott McDaniel with Ramsons Construction Company has worked in construction his entire life and said hydration is key.
“The thing is, you’ve got to know your own body,” McDaniel said. “You have to know what getting hot feels like, and you’ve basically got to be educated.”
Keeping supervisors informed on heat symptoms is a way to keep workers safe at all times.
“Train your supervisors to where they know what to look for and to get people cooled down with plenty of water,” he said.
The same goes for other businesses in Jonesboro too.
John Hankins, who works at Air Works and Heating Company, said heat precautions are also necessary for their work.
“One of the things we like to do is never leave a guy alone on the job,” Hankins said. “If he’s in the attic, use a buddy system, that way you can take care of one another.”
Hankins said attics are dangerous for the occupation.
“Attics are 120-130 degrees,” he said. “It’s very important that we keep our bodies hydrated.”
