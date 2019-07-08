150+ homes lose power in major crash

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A major crash in Lawrence County forced traffic detours early Monday morning.
According to Arkansas State Police, troopers have diverted traffic onto Highway 115 to Smithville and then Highway 117 to Black Rock.
ASP reported the crash but said there were no injuries.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said they first responded to the crash around 9:45 Sunday night.
Power lines were damaged in the crash causing these detours.
The department said officers will be at the scene for a while.
Entergy Arkansas’s outage map reports more than 150 homes lost powers after the crash.
They expect to have it fully restored by 6 a.m.
