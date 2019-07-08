150+ homes lose power in major crash

By Jorge Quiquivix | July 8, 2019 at 1:07 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 1:07 AM

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A major crash in Lawrence County forced traffic detours early Monday morning.

According to Arkansas State Police, troopers have diverted traffic onto Highway 115 to Smithville and then Highway 117 to Black Rock.

ASP reported the crash but said there were no injuries.

Idrivearkansas.com is reporting traffic detours in and around Imboden after the major crash Sunday night. (Source: Arkansas Department of Transportation)

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said they first responded to the crash around 9:45 Sunday night.

Power lines were damaged in the crash causing these detours.

The department said officers will be at the scene for a while.

Entergy Arkansas’s outage map reports more than 150 homes lost powers after the crash.

They expect to have it fully restored by 6 a.m.

Entergy Arkansas reports power outages in the small Lawrence County town. (Source: Entergy Arkansas)

