Jackson Co. Judge named to Arkansas Levee Task Force

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday the list of appointees to the state’s first Arkansas Levee Task Force. Among them is Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips.
In June, following years of devastating floods along several Arkansas rivers, the governor issued Executive Order 19-10 creating the task force.
The members will study and analyze current levee conditions, then report their findings to the governor.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, they will also “identify sources and requirements for funding the construction, repair, and maintenance of the levees; study prospective monitoring and reporting systems for maintenance of the levees; and review adequacy of current laws and organizational structure of the levee system and levee district boards.”
They will present their findings and recommendations by Dec. 31.
In addition to Phillips, others serving on the task force include:
- Jami Cook - Chair Secretary, Department of Public Safety
- Tommy Land Arkansas Land Commissioner
- Wes Ward Secretary, Department of Agriculture
- Larry Walther Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration
- Bruce Holland Director, Arkansas Natural Resources Commission
- A.J. Gary Director, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management
- Deidre Smith Director, Arkansas Waterways Commission
- Shelby Johnson Director, Geographic Information Office
- Senator Jason Rapert Senate Appointment
- Senator Gary Stubblefield Senate Appointment
- Representative Mary Bentley House Appointment
- Representative David Hillman House Appointment
- County Judge Mark Thone Yell County
- County Judge Jeff Phillips Jackson County
- County Judge Mack Ball Chicot County
- County Clerk Pam Ennis Pope County
- Mayor Jimmy Witt Dardanelle – Yell County
- Mayor Shirley Washington Pine Bluff – Jefferson County
- Rob Rash St. Francis Levee Board
- Mike Lowe Representing Miller County
- Tim Ralston Representing Pope and Conway Counties
- Marty Shell Representing Sebastian and Crawford Counties
- Evan Teague Engineer, Farm Bureau
- Tommy Bond Engineer, Pulaski County
- Hal Kemp Attorney, Pulaski County
