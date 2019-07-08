Jonesboro police say two men took tips they didn’t earn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police continue to investigate a theft reported last week.
According to a report from Jonesboro police, the theft happened at Shipley’s located at 2404 Red Wolf Blvd. on Friday, July 5.
An officer arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m. and began to look through surveillance video.
The report said the video showed two young black men, one with a pink collared shirt and another wearing a white t-shirt, walk up to the counter and take money from a tip jar while the staff was away.
A witness told the officer they saw the two leave and head towards a fire station. Police weren’t able to locate the suspects.
Anyone with any information regarding the suspects can call Jonesboro Police at 870-935-5551. You can also call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP or 870-935-7867.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.