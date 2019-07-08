JPD respond to truck crashing into home

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 8, 2019 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 12:52 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a report of a truck crashing into a house.

The crash occurred around noon Monday in the 500-block of State Street.

According to JPD, tires continued to spin causing them to catch fire
According to JPD, the driver left the truck in gear in the driveway and continued to press the accelerator. That caused the tires to spin and catch fire. The person involved is also known to have seizures.

The driver was sent to the hospital. At this time, no other injuries have been reported.

