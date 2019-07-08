July 8: Crash leaves hundreds without power

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Monday, July 8:
Weather Headlines
The heat and the humidity will continue for the next several days.
We will continue with spotty storms in the forecast for a few days, but rain chances will drop off a little by Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, we should be mostly dry.
News Headlines
A major crash Sunday night forced traffic detours and left hundreds of Lawrence County residents without power.
Arkansas State Police needs the public’s help finding a missing 4-year-old girl reportedly taken at force by her non-custodial mother.
A wealthy sex offender, with ties to President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, is due in court today to face new charges of sex trafficking.
