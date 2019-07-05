Leaders from Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee form new community development organization

(KFVS) - Leaders from four states formed a new community development organization.
This includes the communities of Charleston and East Prairie in Missouri, Alexander County in Illinois, Obion County in Tennessee and the Western Kentucky Alliance for a Vibrant Economy, which includes Hickman, Ballard, Carlisle and Fulton Counties in Kentucky.
Over the course of the past several months, the leaders came together to form the foundation of a local agreement to bring more attention and resources to a main distribution area in the United States.
They met on July 8 at 10 a.m. to sign the agreement at the Fort Jefferson Cross Welcome Center in Wickliffe, Ky.
The purpose of the organization is to promote economic development in the four states that border the confluence in the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
