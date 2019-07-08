Man shot multiple times, suspect in custody

Izard County sheriff's deputies arrested Jerry Lynn Williams on suspicion of shooting a Horseshoe Bend multiple times. (Source: Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 9:00 AM

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A 61-year-old Mountain Home man is in jail, suspected of shooting another man multiple times.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Izard County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 1200-block of Ridge Circle in Horseshoe Bend.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, when first responders arrived at the scene they found 30-year-old Mitchel Dunkel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, according to the news release, detectives identified Jerry Lynn Williams, formerly of Horseshoe Bend, as a suspect. Deputies arrested him a little less than two hours after the shooting.

Williams is being held in the Izard County Detention Center awaiting the filing of formal charges.

