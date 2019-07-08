Man shot multiple times, suspect in custody

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A 61-year-old Mountain Home man is in jail, suspected of shooting another man multiple times.
Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Izard County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 1200-block of Ridge Circle in Horseshoe Bend.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, when first responders arrived at the scene they found 30-year-old Mitchel Dunkel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
During their investigation, according to the news release, detectives identified Jerry Lynn Williams, formerly of Horseshoe Bend, as a suspect. Deputies arrested him a little less than two hours after the shooting.
Williams is being held in the Izard County Detention Center awaiting the filing of formal charges.
