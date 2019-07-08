Police are searching for suspects in theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Police are searching for two suspects who may have gotten away with over $1,000 of stolen property.
According to a post issued on Facebook by the Jonesboro Police Department, authorities are working to identify these two women.
They are suspects in theft of property greater than $1,000 and theft of a credit card.
If you know either of these women, can identify their vehicle, or know where they are, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 870-935-STOP (7867).
