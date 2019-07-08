Police are searching for suspects in theft

Police are searching for suspects in theft
Jonesboro police are searching for these two women in connection to a theft (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 8, 2019 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 4:29 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Police are searching for two suspects who may have gotten away with over $1,000 of stolen property.

According to a post issued on Facebook by the Jonesboro Police Department, authorities are working to identify these two women.

They are suspects in theft of property greater than $1,000 and theft of a credit card.

If you know either of these women, can identify their vehicle, or know where they are, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 870-935-STOP (7867).

JPD is asking for assistance in the identification of these two suspects in relation to a theft of property greater than...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Monday, July 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.