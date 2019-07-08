Police say they shot, they missed and landed in jail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro police department arrested two people after shots were heard in an area on Sunday, July 7.
According to an incident report, police responded to the 300-block of Melrose Street.
Officers spoke with individuals in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights who were standing outside and said the reported shots sounded like fireworks.
Police then spoke to a victim who said two black men shot at him, but missed and then ran to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights.
As officers were investigating, they discovered the tire of the victim’s vehicle had been shot.
29-year-old Deshawn Sanders and 26-year-old Diamond McDuffy of Jonesboro were taken into custody after being identified by the victims.
