Police: Witnesses said a woman was forced into vehicle at gunpoint

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police responded to a call about a man with a gun on Sunday, July 7.
When a JPD officer arrived at the 1900-block of West Parker Road, he was told by a witness that a man had forced a woman into his vehicle at gunpoint and drove off, according to the police report.
The officer then located the vehicle in the 3700-block of School Street with the driver and a woman inside. He made contact with the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Antonio Hayes of Jonesboro.
After a probation search of the vehicle, the officer located a Keltec 9mm pistol hidden in a void of the headliner that was accessed through the dome light of the vehicle.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Craighead County Jail.
Hayes appeared in Craighead County District Court on Monday, July 8.
He is facing charges for possession of a firearm by certain persons and probation violation.
His bond was set at $100,000 and his next court date is Aug. 30.
