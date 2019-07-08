Program works to lower electric bills

(KAIT) - One federally funded program works to aid households in need by working to pay for household electric bills, and you may qualify.
The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council (CRDC) has worked with several Region 8 counties by offering applications to help with high electric bills.
LiHeap (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) was created the CRDC and has two program offers.
The regular assistance program helps families who meet the poverty guidelines. The crisis program is for immediate help.
Situations such as a shut-off notice, disconnected services or households in need of setting up utilities qualify for the crisis program.
There are requirements for the program. To see those, click here.
Casey Kidd, Director of Human Services at CRDC, said the organization enjoys helping those in need.
“When we’re serving those individuals, we remember that it can be us at any time,” she said. “Tragedies happen, incidents happen and we could be facing the need at some point.”
The program is offered July 8 – September, if funding lasts. It is also on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Donations to the program are accepted by the CRDC and they can go directly to the county of your choosing.
To find out more information on LiHeap, click here, or call (870) 802-7100.
