Sheriff: 2 arrested after blowing their tops over stolen car top

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Mountain Home men Saturday afternoon following a road rage incident over a stolen car top.
Just after 2 p.m. the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman who had earlier reported the theft of a top from her husband’s Mazda Miata.
The woman told dispatchers that she had spotted a Miata with the stolen top at Walgreens. The caller said she and others were following the vehicle north on State Highway 5.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, the cars traveled to Midway before turning south and heading toward Gassville.
During that time, his office received “multiple calls” reporting at least three vehicles chasing and ramming the Miata.
The chase ended when one of the vehicles crashed into the Miata near the intersection of State Highway 126 and Wildcat Shoals Road.
When officers arrived, Montgomery said they found 25-year-old Michael Timothy Davidson of Mountain Home holding a metal rod, yelling at the two people inside the Mazda.
The victims told deputies they did not know who was chasing them or why. They denied any knowledge of the stolen top.
They claimed Davidson and others attempted to run them off the road, and Davidson broke out the windshield with the metal rod following the crash.
A passenger in the Miata suffered cuts to her leg from the broken glass.
In addition to Davidson, the driver reported 24-year-old Justin Eugene Farmer of Mountain Home cut in front of the Miata and slammed on the brakes of his Dodge Charger, causing the Mazda to swerve into oncoming traffic.
An witness following behind the vehicles confirmed the accusation, the news release said.
Deputies arrested Davidson on suspicion of aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief. He was released after posting $20,000 bond.
Farmer is free on $10,000 following his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault.
Both men will appear in circuit court on July 11.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.