Six Three Rivers College student athletes win All-Academic Student-Athlete awards

NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards are given to student athletes that maintain high grade point averages while competing on a community college athletic team. NJCAA All-Academic First Team is awarded to those with a GPA of 4.00, NJCAA All-Academic Second Team is awarded to those with GPAs between 3.80 and 3.99, and NJCAA All-Academic Third Team is awarded to those with GPAs between 3.60 and 3.79.