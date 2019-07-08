Six Three Rivers College student athletes win All-Academic Student-Athlete awards

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Junior College Athletic Association awarded six Three Rivers College student athletes honors for their academic achievement in the 2018-2019 school year.
NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards are given to student athletes that maintain high grade point averages while competing on a community college athletic team. NJCAA All-Academic First Team is awarded to those with a GPA of 4.00, NJCAA All-Academic Second Team is awarded to those with GPAs between 3.80 and 3.99, and NJCAA All-Academic Third Team is awarded to those with GPAs between 3.60 and 3.79.
The Lady Raiders softball team had five members receive the All-Academic award. One of those players, Zoe Bisby, plays on both the Lady Raiders softball and basketball teams.
- Bisby from Marshfield, Health Science and Pre Health Medicine double major and Pre Med Certificate, Third Team
- Alexis Campbell from Malden, Health Science major, Third Team
- Calli Gerber from Poplar Bluff, Nursing major, Second Team
- Grace King from Poplar Bluff, Biology major, Third Team
- Allison Pingel from Farmington, Elementary Education major, Third Team
A member of Raiders baseball team, Braden Cox was named All-Academic Student-Athlete, Third Team. Cox is a Business Administration major from Scott City.
“As a group, I am very proud that we landed five kids on the All-Academic Student-Athletes team,” said Jeff Null, head coach for the Lady Raiders softball team, “This is the most in one year for our program.”
“On top of that they finished 40-9 on the field,” said Null. “Clearly they are getting the job done on the field and in the classroom. That says a lot about our softball program and Three Rivers.”
Null went on to give special praise to King for being named to the All-Academic team both years she attended Three Rivers, and to Pingel, who is the first person in memory to receive both All-American and All-Academic honors while at Three Rivers.
“Braden showed outstanding leadership qualities as a student athlete while at Three Rivers,” said Stacey Burkey, head coach for the Raiders baseball team. “His self-motivation was evident on the baseball field and in the classroom.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.