3-star defensive end Corbet Mims commits to Arkansas State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Arkansas State got a big commitment for the 2020 class. 3-star defensive end Corbet Mims verballed with the Red Wolves this afternoon.
He shines at Kirby High in Memphis. Mims chose A-State over offers from 11 Power 5 schools. They include Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oregon, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, & Wake Forest.
Corbet earned Defensive Line MVP honors last week at the Southern Elite Combine, an event that featured 240 prospects from 7 different states.
