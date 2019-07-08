Students learn about plants and animals at farm camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first day of Farm Camp kicked off at the Nettleton STEAM Middle School Monday.
It will run all week and teaches kids about farm life in the great outdoors.
Sophie Wallis, Nettleton Middle School student, said she wants to be a cook when she grows up.
“Yeah, I’m going to have lots of pigs. I’m going to have pigs, cows, and chickens,” said Wallis.
There are thirty students attending camp this year.
Lauren Sawyer, Nettleton School teacher, organized this year’s camp, and she believes the students will walk away with open eyes.
“I think my biggest goal is for them to realize where their food comes from, that you know your food doesn’t just come from Walmart,” Sawyer said.
The students will also head over to the Diego Ranch in Jonesboro to learn about horses.
From there, they'll spend the rest of the week learning about other animals and plants.
Mrs. Sawyer also said that this year’s camp was on a waiting list.
She hopes next year they can have two camps so every student can learn about life on the farm.
