Suspect in missing Trumann teen case facing federal charges
Craig Gillum (Source: Trumann Police Department via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 8, 2019 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 3:55 PM

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The state case against a man police say was with a missing Trumann teen in Nebraska is closed.

According to a sentencing order from the Poinsett County Circuit Court, all of Gillum’s state charges were nolle prossed.

Those charges include:

  • Trafficking of Person if the victim is a minor
  • Computer child pornography
  • Directing sexual performance under 17
  • Distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit Conduct Involving A Child
  • Interference with court ordered custody
  • Contributing to the delinquency of minor

The move to nolle prossed the charges came at the request of federal authorities, according to the sentencing order.

Gillum was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

A jury trial is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Little Rock.

Region 8 News has reached out to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington’s office for comment.

