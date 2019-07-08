Suspect in missing Trumann teen case facing federal charges

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The state case against a man police say was with a missing Trumann teen in Nebraska is closed.
According to a sentencing order from the Poinsett County Circuit Court, all of Gillum’s state charges were nolle prossed.
Those charges include:
- Trafficking of Person if the victim is a minor
- Computer child pornography
- Directing sexual performance under 17
- Distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit Conduct Involving A Child
- Interference with court ordered custody
- Contributing to the delinquency of minor
The move to nolle prossed the charges came at the request of federal authorities, according to the sentencing order.
Gillum was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.
A jury trial is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Little Rock.
Region 8 News has reached out to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington’s office for comment.
