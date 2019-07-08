Wynne native DeAngelo Williams in inaugural class of Conference USA Hall of Fame

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Wynne Yellowjacket joined a select group on Monday.
DeAngelo Williams is in the inaugural class of the Conference USA Hall of Fame. C-USA is celebrating it’s 25th season by enshrining 20 former players, 3 coaches, and 2 administrators.
Williams is 5th in FBS history with 6,026 career rushing yards. He helped lead Memphis to 3 straight bowl games (2003, 2004, 2005). He won C-USA Offensive Player of the Year honors 3 straight years. Williams led the nation in rushing in 2005 with 1,964 yards. DeAngelo earned All-American accolades with the Tigers along with a top 10 finish in the Heisman vote, and being a Doak Walker Award finalist.
DeAngelo was selected by the Panthers in the 1st Round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played 11 seasons in the league, earning All-Pro honors in 2008. Williams led the NFL in rushing TDs in 2008 with Carolina & in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
