Wynne native DeAngelo Williams in inaugural class of Conference USA Hall of Fame

Williams is 5th in FBS history with 6,026 career rushing yards. He helped lead Memphis to 3 straight bowl games (2003, 2004, 2005). He won C-USA Offensive Player of the Year honors 3 straight years. Williams led the nation in rushing in 2005 with 1,964 yards. DeAngelo earned All-American accolades with the Tigers along with a top 10 finish in the Heisman vote, and being a Doak Walker Award finalist.