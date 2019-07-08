Arkansas State golfer Julien Sale qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Sale is among two Red Wolves in U.S. Amateur action this summer. Incoming freshman Cade Uhlenhake qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur that will take place July 15-20 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Uhlenhake is among 156 competitors in the field from qualifying at 56 sites that took place June 10-25. The U.S. Junior Amateur begins July 15-16 with 18 holes of stroke play each day with the low 64 advancing to match play on July 17. The low 32 and low 16 continue match play on July 18 with the quarterfinal and semifinal match play scheduled for July 19. The championship match will consist of 36 holes on July 20.