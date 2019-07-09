Body recovered from backyard at Southaven home as police investigate ‘shallow grave’

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police have recovered a body from the backyard of a home on Burton Lane.
Police received a tip Monday that a missing man from Arkansas may be buried in a “shallow grave” in the backyard.
“We are excavating what we think may be a shallow grave,” said Deputy Police Chief Mark Little.
Little said the investigation stems from a missing person’s case out of Arkansas where a man has not been seen by his family in many months.
Police have not confirmed the identity of the body at this time.
Little said the people living in the home stayed elsewhere overnight as officers spent all night digging up the backyard.
This is a developing story.
